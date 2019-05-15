|
LAKE SOMERSET - Anna May Allen, age 71, of Lake Somerset, Mich., passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at her home.
She was born on May 12, 1948, in Detroit, Mich. to Frank M. and Natalie M. (Kaczmarski) Petroskie. She married Ronald L. Allen on Sept. 10, 1964, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2018. Anna lived in the Detroit area in her early life. She then lived in the Devils Lake area from 1983 until she moved to Lake Somerset in 2005. She attended St. Hedwig School in Detroit and then she graduated from Adrian Beauty College. Anna was a member of the Somerset Congregational Church in Somerset, Mich. She was a devoted housewife and focused on her family. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, sewing and painting. Anna and Ronald loved the Mackinac Bridge and the Upper Peninsula.
Surviving are one son, Ronald L. (Jacqueline) Allen, Jr. of Jackson; two daughters, Angela M. (Donald) Hanner of Taylor and Amy (Jason) Fulk of Lake Somerset; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Frank (Jackie) Petroskie of Dearborn Heights; two sisters, Jo (Gary) Berry of Dearborn Heights and Clare (Keith) Portale of Interlochen, Mich.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ronald.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Somerset Congregational Church in Somerset, Mich,, with Pastor Lucas Miller officiating. Burial of her ashes will take place at Somerset Center Cemetery.
\Memorial contributions are suggested to the Somerset Congregational Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 15 to May 16, 2019