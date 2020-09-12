ADRIAN - Sister Anne Cenci, formerly known as Sister Rose Imelda Cenci, died on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian.
She was 86 years of age and in the 67th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister was born in Detroit, Mich., to Charles and Melvina (Murray) Cenci. She graduated from St. Theresa High School in Detroit and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in applied music from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, a Master of Arts degree in applied music from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., and a Master of Arts degree in religious studies from St. Michael College in Winooski, Vt.
Sister Anne served as an elementary music teacher for 18 years in Paw Paw, Ypsilanti and Caro, Mich., and Chicago, Ill. She ministered for 36 years as religious education coordinator in Caro, Midland and Saginaw, Mich., which includes her service of 30 years at St. Andrew Parish in Saginaw, from 1978 to 2008.
Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2016.
Sister is survived by a sister, Marion Cenci of Commerce Township, Mich.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via live stream at www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
Rite of Committal (burial) for Sister Anne Cenci will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. in the congregation cemetery. Dates for the Memorial Mass and the Ritual of Remembering are yet to be determined.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.