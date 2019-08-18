|
DEERFIELD - Annette June Knoblauch, age 64, of Deerfield passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 16, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 29, 1954, in Adrian to Leo and Bessie (Rybka) Knoblauch.
In addition to her husband, Paul, she is survived by two brothers, Donald and Charles (Lynne) Knoblauch, all of Deerfield; a sister, Peggy Hottenstein of Petersburg; many nieces and nephews; and her cats, who were like family. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kenneth Knoblauch.
Visitation for Annette will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield, with Pastor Gary Leking officiating. Burial will be in Deerfield Township Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lenawee Humane Society. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019