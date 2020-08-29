TECUMSEH - Anthony Charles "Tony" Rebottaro, age 88, of Tecumseh died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 25, 1932, in Macon Township, the son of the late Eugene Felix and Rose Mary (Sinelli) Rebottaro. On July 25, 1959, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, he married Joanne Marie Ford, and they shared 61 years together.
Tony graduated from Tecumseh High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong farmer and worked at the Tecumseh Products Company, retiring in 1992.
Tony was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, Lenawee Farm Bureau, Tecumseh American Legion and the VFW. He was a 4-H leader for many years. Tony enjoyed hunting, fishing at the property up north, playing cards and attending pig shows.
In addition to his wife, Joanne, Tony is survived by his children, Tony (Bonita) Rebottaro of Britton, Diane Rebottaro of Tecumseh, Shirley (Jim) Houle of Tecumseh and Andy (Cari) Rebottaro of Tecumseh; siblings, Clara (Tom) Rice of Pebbles, Ohio, Anne Jameson of Adrian and Charles (Brenda) Rebottaro of Britton; sister-in-law, Martha Rebottaro of Tecumseh; four grandchildren, Nicki (Carvin) Nash of Rockford, Mich., Tino (Jessica) Rebottaro of Adrian, Joey Rebottaro of Defiance, Ohio, and Jillian Rebottaro of Tecumseh; three great-grandchildren, Nora, Nya and Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Rebottaro-Lane; granddaughter, Megan Rebottaro; brother, Louis; and sisters Mary Frederick and Rena Kent.
Visitation for Tony will be on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Tecumseh, with a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church with the Rev. Daniel Wheeler as celebrant, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Burial will be at Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh with military honors under the auspices of the Tecumseh American Legion Post No. 34 and VFW Post No. 4187.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Elizabeth Knights of Columbus Council 9937 or Hospice of Lenawee.
Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.