RAISIN TWP. - Anthony Joseph Bandurski, 76, of Raisin Township passed away peacefully Nov. 25, 2020, surrounded by his family at Toledo Hospital.
"Tony" was born on Oct. 7, 1944, in Toledo, to Clarence and Beatrice Bandurski. On July 22, 1967, he married Sandra after meeting her at the University of Toledo. After graduating, Tony became a librarian and teacher, first at Bedford Middle School and then at Britton Macon School, where he retired from after more than 30 years of service.
Tony was an active member of St. Dominic's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus of Manchester where he volunteered in various capacities. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, traveling and volunteering with Meals on Wheels.
In addition to his wife, Sandra, Tony is survived by daughter Christine (Josh) and grandson Fletcher; sister Clarice (Larry) Goodheart and nephew Tom.
At his request, Tony's body was donated to science at the University of Toledo.
Due to COVID-19, no memorial services will be held at this time.
Condolences can be sent to the family at tonybandurski2020@gmail.com
. Memorial contributions may be given to the National Parks Foundation at https://give.nationalparks.org.