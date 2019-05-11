Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Capetillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Robert Capetillo


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony Robert Capetillo Obituary
CARLSBAD, N.M. - Anthony Robert Capetillo, 47, born Sept. 29, 1971, to Adela Figueroa and Johnny Capetillo in Adrian, Mich., passed away April 19, 2019, in Carlsbad, N.M.

He is survived by his mother, Adela Kelley (Thomas); father, Johnny Capetillo; sisters, Joyce Edmond (Brian Stuart), Kimberly Kelley (Ricco); brother, Michael Kelley (Danielle); his wife, Irene Capetillo; children, Aaliyah Capetillo, Anthony Capetillo Jr., Hugo Gutierrez II, Alex Montiel; grandchildren, Hugo Gutierrez III and Aria Gutierrez; and many aunts, uncles nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Florence Figueroa, Rafaela Capetillo and Pedro Capetillo.

Tony was loved and will be missed by many. Services took place April 26, 2019, in McAllen, Texas.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.