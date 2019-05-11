|
CARLSBAD, N.M. - Anthony Robert Capetillo, 47, born Sept. 29, 1971, to Adela Figueroa and Johnny Capetillo in Adrian, Mich., passed away April 19, 2019, in Carlsbad, N.M.
He is survived by his mother, Adela Kelley (Thomas); father, Johnny Capetillo; sisters, Joyce Edmond (Brian Stuart), Kimberly Kelley (Ricco); brother, Michael Kelley (Danielle); his wife, Irene Capetillo; children, Aaliyah Capetillo, Anthony Capetillo Jr., Hugo Gutierrez II, Alex Montiel; grandchildren, Hugo Gutierrez III and Aria Gutierrez; and many aunts, uncles nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Florence Figueroa, Rafaela Capetillo and Pedro Capetillo.
Tony was loved and will be missed by many. Services took place April 26, 2019, in McAllen, Texas.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 11 to May 12, 2019