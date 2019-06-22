|
BLISSFIELD -?Anthony Steve Kudlac, Sr., age 62, of Blissfield passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home with family by his side.
He was born on Oct. 21, 1956, to Anthony P. and Mary F. (Filipek) Kudlac. Tony was an outdoors man and enjoyed deer hunting and searching for the biggest mushrooms. He was a great bowler and liked to socialize with his friends drinking a nice cold one. You knew what Tony was thinking as he was direct and to the point in his conversations.
He was a talented master mechanic and could fix any engine problem. He was imaginative and always came up with an affectionate nickname for those close to him. The "Can Man" always enjoyed a good game of washers. Tony loved spending time and creating memories with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Anthony (Kari) Kudlac, Jr. of Blissfield, Timothy (Kim) Kudlac of Jasper and Kristy (Luke) Creque of Metamora, Ohio; grandchildren, Alex, Harper, Weston, Cam, Ellie and Kenzi; and also his best friend, Sandy Kudlac of Blissfield. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Following Tony's wishes, cremation will take place. There will be a Celebration of Life later this summer hosted by his children. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee in Tony's memory. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on June 22, 2019