Anthony "Tony" Johnson


1968 - 2019
Anthony "Tony" Johnson Obituary
BLISSFIELD - Anthony "Tony" Johnson, age 51, of Blissfield, passed away on Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.

He was born on April 11, 1968, in Adrian to Belen Jr. and Janie (Flores) Johnson. On March 2, 2011, in Toledo he married his "Beautiful Lady Warden" and the love of his life, Victoria Cremeans and she survives. Tony worked for Faurecia in Saline. He enjoyed riding his Harley he called "Bernadette", traveling, playing the drums, lip syncing, rock and roll, and entertaining friends. Tony will always be remembered by his friends and family, as the fun loving, "life of the party", family man.

In addition to his wife, Vicki and his mom, Janie, he is survived by his son, Anthony (Kaila) Johnson; two daughters, Kristin Clark and Amanda (Jakob) McCaskey; four brothers, Mark (Kathy), David (Rhonda), Chris (Karen), and Aron (Alison) Cremeans; three sisters, Tammy Johnson, Melinda (Darren) Bernath, and Alesha Johnson; four grandchildren, Kyle, Natalie, Brielle, and Anthony; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by, his father, JR Johnson; mother-in-law, Rose Cremeans; and an uncle, Bob Johnson.

Visitation for Tony will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Adrian Rea Literacy Center or the . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
