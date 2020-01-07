Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
April Elizabeth (Butler) Katzur


1994 - 2020
April Elizabeth (Butler) Katzur Obituary
ADRIAN - April Elizabeth (Butler) Katzur, age 26, of Adrian passed away on Jan. 3, 2020, at her home.

Visitation for April will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Burial will be in Lenawee County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to family for future designation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
