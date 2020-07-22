LYONS, Ohio - Archie Doyle Miller, Sr., age 92, of Lyons, Ohio passed away Sunday afternoon, July 19, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio, after a long illness.
Archie was born at home in Lyons, Ohio, on March 21, 1928, to Frank H. and Hazel E. (Skates) Miller.
Archie farmed the family farm his entire life. He married Ruth E. (VanZandt) Miller on March 16, 1952. She preceded him in death on Oct. 28, 2008. Archie was also preceded in death by his grandson, Parker Miller-Davis; brother, Gerald Miller and sisters, Evelyn Miller, Shirley Harsh, Ramona Etter and Vivian Denney.
Archie is survived by his children, Archie Miller Jr., Curtis Miller (Linda), Kelly Miller, Joann Miller (Charles Davis) and Jennifer Miller; grandchildren, Reuben, Henry, George, Joseph and Josephine Miller-Davis; step-grandchildren, Doug McMullen (Tina) and Dawn Studebaker (Dan) and nine step-great-grandchildren, Rachael, Bethany, Josiah, Sarah, Sean, Savannah, Jayden, Collin and Camden.
Friends and family may visit Thursday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, Ohio, where funeral services will begin at noon. The Rev. Heather Schimmel will officiate. Interment will follow at Lyons Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lyons Christian Church, E. Morenci St., Lyons, Ohio 43533.
