1/1
Archie Doyle Miller Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Archie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYONS, Ohio - Archie Doyle Miller, Sr., age 92, of Lyons, Ohio passed away Sunday afternoon, July 19, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio, after a long illness.

Archie was born at home in Lyons, Ohio, on March 21, 1928, to Frank H. and Hazel E. (Skates) Miller.

Archie farmed the family farm his entire life. He married Ruth E. (VanZandt) Miller on March 16, 1952. She preceded him in death on Oct. 28, 2008. Archie was also preceded in death by his grandson, Parker Miller-Davis; brother, Gerald Miller and sisters, Evelyn Miller, Shirley Harsh, Ramona Etter and Vivian Denney.

Archie is survived by his children, Archie Miller Jr., Curtis Miller (Linda), Kelly Miller, Joann Miller (Charles Davis) and Jennifer Miller; grandchildren, Reuben, Henry, George, Joseph and Josephine Miller-Davis; step-grandchildren, Doug McMullen (Tina) and Dawn Studebaker (Dan) and nine step-great-grandchildren, Rachael, Bethany, Josiah, Sarah, Sean, Savannah, Jayden, Collin and Camden.

Friends and family may visit Thursday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, Ohio, where funeral services will begin at noon. The Rev. Heather Schimmel will officiate. Interment will follow at Lyons Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyons Christian Church, E. Morenci St., Lyons, Ohio 43533.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
(419) 644-3601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weigel Funeral Home Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved