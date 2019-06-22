|
ADRIAN - Archie L. Schoonover passed away unexpectedly June 20, 2019.
He was a long-time member of the Local 333 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. Archie was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and five sisters. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jacqueline (Littrell) Schoonover; his son, Gregory (Martha) Schoonover; daughter, Angie Schoonover; grandson, Ryan Schoonover; great-grandchildren, Taylor Ries and Trent Aneed; and grand-niece, Cheri Pate. He enjoyed playing golf and walking his little dog Abby.
All services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyfuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on June 22, 2019