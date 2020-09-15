ADRIAN - Ardith E. Stewardson, 83, died Friday evening, Sept. 11, 2020, at Bixby Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 4, 1937, in Moweaqua, Ill., to Erin and Deva (Ekiss) Coultas. She married Jerry L. Stewardson June 21, 1959.
After graduating from Illinois Wesleyan University with a degree in Business Administration, she worked as a secretary at EB Films, and for several years as secretary to the registrar at Northwestern University. After accompanying her husband for study in Germany and Switzerland, she worked part-time at Adrian College in the alumni office and home economics department while she raised her two children Andrea and Curtis.
She is survived by her husband Jerry and by her daughter Andrea (Timothy) Collins and three grandchildren Liam, Corinna and Declan Collins, of Wyckoff, N.J., her son Curtis (Sandra Trujillo) of Milledgeville, Ga., and her sister Kay Nalbach of Glenbrook, Ill.
She was a beautiful person who dedicated her life to her family and friends. She lived her life in an affirming way without ever seeking recognition for herself. Her sweet disposition continued after a severe stroke in 2012 which left her with little speech and paralysis of her right side. She would even sing a simple song for those who helped care for her. Her family is grateful to all those who helped her.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Eric Stone officiating.
Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate and social distancing will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or to Daybreak (Lenawee Department on Aging).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.