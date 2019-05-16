Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
(517) 547-6101
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Bolenbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene M. Bolenbaugh


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arlene M. Bolenbaugh Obituary
ADDISON - Arlene M. Bolenbaugh, age 88, of Addison passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Jackson County Medical Care Facility in Jackson, Mich.

She was born on Aug. 16, 1930, in Hudson, Mich., to Roland P. "Toots" and Doris (Paulsen) Bailey. She married Norman M. Bolenbaugh on Dec. 10, 1949, in Angola, Ind., and he survives. She lived her early life in Hudson and the past 68 years in Addison. Arlene graduated from Hudson High School in 1948. She was a kitchen helper in the cafeteria at Addison School for several years. She was a Cub Scout den mother for eight years. Arlene and Norm wintered in Ocala, Fla., for 25 years.

Surviving, besides her husband, Norman, are three sons, Mike Bolenbaugh of Jerome, Gary R. Bolenbaugh of Hudson and Tracy M. Bolenbaugh of Chicago, Ill.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Evelyn (Sager) Bailey; stepmother, Mildred (Donaldson) Bailey; and two sisters, Audrey Bennett and Alice Gardner.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no services. Burial of her ashes will take place at Green's Lakeside Cemetery in Manitou Beach. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Jackson County Medical Care Facility. Send condolences to the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now