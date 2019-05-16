|
|
ADDISON - Arlene M. Bolenbaugh, age 88, of Addison passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Jackson County Medical Care Facility in Jackson, Mich.
She was born on Aug. 16, 1930, in Hudson, Mich., to Roland P. "Toots" and Doris (Paulsen) Bailey. She married Norman M. Bolenbaugh on Dec. 10, 1949, in Angola, Ind., and he survives. She lived her early life in Hudson and the past 68 years in Addison. Arlene graduated from Hudson High School in 1948. She was a kitchen helper in the cafeteria at Addison School for several years. She was a Cub Scout den mother for eight years. Arlene and Norm wintered in Ocala, Fla., for 25 years.
Surviving, besides her husband, Norman, are three sons, Mike Bolenbaugh of Jerome, Gary R. Bolenbaugh of Hudson and Tracy M. Bolenbaugh of Chicago, Ill.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Evelyn (Sager) Bailey; stepmother, Mildred (Donaldson) Bailey; and two sisters, Audrey Bennett and Alice Gardner.
Cremation has taken place. There will be no services. Burial of her ashes will take place at Green's Lakeside Cemetery in Manitou Beach. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Jackson County Medical Care Facility. Send condolences to the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 16 to May 17, 2019