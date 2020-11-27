1/1
Arleta Donelda Ford
1939 - 2020
MORENCI - Arleta Donelda Ford, age 81, of Morenci passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home.

She was born on March 18, 1939, in Palmyra to Frank and Genevieve (Greek) Edmonson. On June 15, 1957, in Morenci, she married Richard Lloyd Ford and he preceded her in death on May 14, 2015. Donelda was a member of the Morenci Bible Fellowship Church where she helped with funeral dinners and baked cookies for the nitelight group. Donelda enjoyed bowling, roller skating, embroidery, crocheting, making quilts, square dancing and running concession stand for little league baseball.

Donelda is survived by her fours sons, Randy (Lynn) Ford of Schoolcraft, Mich., Robert (Kathy) Ford of Morenci, Ronald Ford of Pittsford and Roger (Carla) Ford of Morenci; two daughters, Rebecca Bismack of Morenci and Rhonelda (David) Craig of Clayton; sister, Darolee (Sam) Riegsecker of Fayette, Ohio; two brothers-in-law, Fran (Judy) Ford of Adrian and Carl (Loretta) Ford of Chambersburg, Pa.; special friend, Marion Mannschreck of Morenci; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Daryl and Dean Edmonson; sister, Donnalou Baker; in-laws, Kermit and Catherine Ford; grandson, Dustin McCullough and two sons-in-law, Dave McCullough and Bill Bismack.

Visitation for Donelda will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morenci Bible Fellowship Church on Sims Highway. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Morenci Bible Fellowship Church with Pastors Jim Yatzek and Bob Farison officiating. Burial will be in Porter-Packard Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at  www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Morenci Bible Fellowship Church or to Hospice of Lenawee.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
