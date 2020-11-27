SAND CREEK - Arlie G. Pickles, 86, of Sand Creek died at home on Wednesday, Nov. 25, under the care of Hospice of Lenawee, and surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 2, 1934, in Sand Creek to Graham and Ruth (Constable) Pickles. On Jan. 18, 1953, he married Beverly Lloyd of Morenci. She survives.
He was a farmer his entire life, residing on the Centennial farm where he was born and raised at the time of his death. He was a member of the Weston United Methodist Church and Morenci Sportsman Club. He served on the board for Rural Electrification (now known as the Mid-West Energy Co-Op), the Michigan State Soybean Board and was a past president of the Lenawee County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed hunting, shooting trap, fishing and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Cheryll (Paul Schmuck) Stewart of Grand Rapids; two sons, David of Campbell, New York and Douglas (Londa) Pickles of Sand Creek; grandchildren, Laurie (Casey) Randolph, Nicole (Charles) Wilder, Adam Zenk, Michael (Sara) Stewart, Alysia (Neal) Callender, Allison (Joe) Ott, Cristelle Barbarreau of France, Andrea (Nate) Rohrbaugh and Amanda (Matthew) Pickles, as well as 17 great-grandchildren.
He was a host parent for several exchange students, Sven Hoper from Sweden, Gisle Berge of Norway and Andreas Savikas of Greece, who continues to be part of the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marian Jean Barnes.
At Arlie's request, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Weston United Methodist Church, with the memorial service following at 3 p.m. The Revs. Donna Galloway and Lawson Crane will be officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Weston United Methodist Church or Hospice of Lenawee.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.