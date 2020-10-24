1/1
Arnold Dean Sayler
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Arnold "Arnie" Dean Sayler, age 79, of Adrian passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 18, 1941, in Holloway, the son of Edward C. and Mae A. (Somes) Sayler. On May 15, 1988, in Las Vegas, he married Lois Ann Brugger, and she survives. Arnie was a branch manager and former vice president for United Bank & Trust, retiring on Dec. 31, 2005. Arnie enjoyed traveling, fishing, golfing and spending time in Florida. He loved family time of playing games and cards.

In addition to his wife, Lois, he is survived by his children, Michael (Helen) Sayler, Kelly (Randall) Brown, Melissa (Michael) Logan and Kristen "Marni" Sayler; Lois' children, James (Kay) Logan and Jayne Logan; grandchildren, Marni, Nicholas, Jordan, Jena, Makena, Andrew, Cambria, Matthew, Benjamin, Jessica, Lucas and Danielle; great-grandchildren, Rowan, Dorian, Emma, Benjamin and Maverick; two brothers, Richard (Marian) Sayler and Duaine (Judy) Sayler; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald; and sisters, Eleanor, Dorothy, Marjorie and Marian.

Visitation for Arnie will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Richard Mortimer officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions in Arnie's memory may be given to the Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Tecumseh. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved