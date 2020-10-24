ADRIAN - Arnold "Arnie" Dean Sayler, age 79, of Adrian passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
He was born on Jan. 18, 1941, in Holloway, the son of Edward C. and Mae A. (Somes) Sayler. On May 15, 1988, in Las Vegas, he married Lois Ann Brugger, and she survives. Arnie was a branch manager and former vice president for United Bank & Trust, retiring on Dec. 31, 2005. Arnie enjoyed traveling, fishing, golfing and spending time in Florida. He loved family time of playing games and cards.
In addition to his wife, Lois, he is survived by his children, Michael (Helen) Sayler, Kelly (Randall) Brown, Melissa (Michael) Logan and Kristen "Marni" Sayler; Lois' children, James (Kay) Logan and Jayne Logan; grandchildren, Marni, Nicholas, Jordan, Jena, Makena, Andrew, Cambria, Matthew, Benjamin, Jessica, Lucas and Danielle; great-grandchildren, Rowan, Dorian, Emma, Benjamin and Maverick; two brothers, Richard (Marian) Sayler and Duaine (Judy) Sayler; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald; and sisters, Eleanor, Dorothy, Marjorie and Marian.
Visitation for Arnie will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Richard Mortimer officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
Memorial contributions in Arnie's memory may be given to the Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Tecumseh. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.