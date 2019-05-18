|
|
CHEBOYGAN - Arnold E. Griewahn, 89, of Cheboygan passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Hiland Cottage in Petoskey.
Arnold was born on June 16, 1929, in Deerfield, Mich., the son of Edwin and Emily Isabel (Schneider) Griewahn. In 1935, Arnold's parents moved their family from the farm to Adrian, Mich. There Arnold attended St. John's School through eighth grade, then attended Adrian Jr. and Sr. High School. He served his country from 1951-52 in Korea as a staff sergeant with the 1332nd Combat Engineers.
On June 19, 1953, he married Bertena J. Leatzow of Hillman, Mich. They made their home in Dundee, Mich., where Bertena operated a beauty salon and Arnold was employed at Revco Inc. in the engineering department. In 1966, Arnold and Bertena started Arnold's Refrigeration in Adrian, and in 1971 they moved to Cheboygan, Mich., where they purchased Twin Lakes Grocery and continued Arnold's Refrigeration until his retirement in 1994. Bertena preceded him in death in 2001.
On Feb. 17, 2007, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Gilbert at St. John Lutheran Church in Cheboygan.
Arnold was an active, lifelong member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, and a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Cheboygan. He was a life member of the VFW, and enjoyed playing cards, going fishing, and being surrounded by family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Griewahn of Cheboygan; his children, Craig (Teresa) Griewahn of Cheboygan, Drena (Jay) Moore of Cheboygan and Elwyn (Karen) Griewahn of Grand Rapids; three stepchildren, James Gilbert and Kristin Gilbert (Mike) Burt, both of Cheboygan, and Karyn Gilbert of Ann Arbor, Mich.; six grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bertena; his parents; three brothers; a sister; seven brothers-in-law; nine sisters-in-law; and one grandson, Ryan Moore.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home, 302 S. Huron St., Cheboygan. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, with the family greeting friends beginning at 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Cheboygan. The Rev. Pastor Roger Kilponen will officiate, and burial will be at Oakhill Cemetery in Cheboygan.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 18 to May 19, 2019