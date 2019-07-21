Home

J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
Arnold "Jack" Silberhorn


1926 - 2019
Arnold "Jack" Silberhorn Obituary
BRITTON - Arnold "Jack" Silberhorn, age 92, of Britton passed away July 19, 2019.

He was born Nov. 28, 1926, in Riga, Mich., the son of Arnold Martin and Rosa Julia (Hauf) Silberhorn. In November of 1957, he married Wilma Prochnow, and she preceded him in death on July 14, 2014.

Jack was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tecumseh, and was a veteran of the United States Army, stationed in Alaska. Jack owned and operated Jack's Barbershop in Tecumseh for many years. Jack is survived by his children, Bill (Cathy) Silberhorn of Charlevoix, John (Sylvia) Silberhorn of Adrian and Kris Silberhorn of Tecumseh; six grandchildren, Lauren (Ryan) Ringle, Scott Silberhorn, Jamie (Aaron) Sanday, Trisha (Robert) Henry, Joshua (Kristin) Silberhorn and Alex Silberhorn; 9 great-grandchildren, Keaton, Crosby, Noah, Logan, Aislinn, Dylan, and Asher, Logan and Audrey; and brother, Gene (Sue) Silberhorn of Hayes, Va.

In addition to his wife, Wilma, Jack was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from noon until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Interment will follow at Raisin Presbyterian Cemetery, Holloway, with military honors provided by Tecumseh American Legion Post #34 and Tecumseh VFW Post #4187. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 21 to July 22, 2019
