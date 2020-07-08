1/1
Arthur D. Garcia II
1967 - 2020
ADRIAN - Arthur D. Garcia II, age of 52, of Adrian passed away on March 31, 2020, at his home with his family around him, into the loving arms of our Savior Jesus Christ.

He was born to Arthur D. Garcia and Marcella (Sotelo) Garcia on June 6, 1967. He married Christina (Tina) Rodriguez on July 24, 1993, in Adrian and she survives.

Art was a very successful Trim Engineer at Adient which he worked 31 years. Art graduated from Tecumseh High and attended Owens Community College.

He was a devoted husband and father. Art enjoyed cooking on his smoker and grill, loved to golf and summer was the best time for him. He was a Deacon at Jesus Is Lord Ministries. He will deeply be missed by his family, friends and community who knew him.

Art is survived by his wife of 26 years, Tina; their son, David; and his father, Arthur D. Garcia Sr., along with many, many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marcella (Sotelo) Garcia.

The Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Jesus Is Lord Ministries with the Rev. Pete Valdez officiating. In lieu of flowers you can make donations for David's college fund. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Christina Garcia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Jesus Is Lord Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
