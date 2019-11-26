|
ADDISON - Dr. Asa E. Kelley, a retired veterinarian, farmer and resident of Addison and of Crossville, Tenn., passed away on Nov. 23, 2019, at the age of 90.
Dr. "Doc" Kelley is survived by his wife Helen; his children Asa (Amber) Kelley of Park City, Utah; Robert Loren (Jill) Kelley of Nashville, Tenn.; Dr. Andrew E. Kelley of Addison and Peggy (Tim) Cole of Waxhaw, N.C.; Grandchildren Joshua Jackson of Hillsdale; Grace Kelley of Ann Arbor; Marlene Kelley of Ann Arbor; Sophia Cole of Chapel Hill, N.C. and Samuel Cole of Waxhaw, N.C.; and a number of nieces and nephews. Dr. Kelley was preceded in death by his wife Marlene Anne (Ames) Kelley and his grandson Jacob Loren Kelley as well as his brother, Wilford Lavere Kelley and sister Elsie Claribel Bernard.
Dr. Kelley was born to Ted M. Kelley and Grace Elizabeth Kelley on May 4, 1929 in Hillsdale. Dr. Kelley served in the US Navy from 1946-1948 where he was stationed on the USS Coral Sea. After leaving the Navy, Dr. Kelley attended Michigan State University where he received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1957. Early in his veterinary career, Dr. Kelley called on farms across Southern Michigan and ultimately settled in Addison where he served clients at his practice until his retirement in 1994. Throughout his life Dr. Kelley's love for the outdoors was reflected in the hobbies he enjoyed with his family and friends. For many years, Doc could be found running his coonhounds or walking the fence rows while pheasant hunting. Dr. Kelley also enjoyed serving other hunters across the Midwest with his veterinary services.
Dr. Kelley served on the board of the Purina Dog Food Coonhound of the Year Award. Dr. Kelley was an avid golfer and could be found on the fairways and greens of the Devil's Lake Golf Course and the courses at his home in Fairfield Glade, Tenn. Dr. Kelley's most passionate hobby was farming as he took great pride and determination in his care and cultivation of his land in Lenawee County growing field corn, soybeans, wheat and continued doing so until his death. Dr. Kelley served on the School Board for Addison Community Schools for two terms.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Hospice of Cumberland Country, Fairfield Glad Fire and Rescue, FOCCAS Distressed Animal Program of Crossville, Tenn., or your local 4H or FFA organization.
A celebration of life for Dr. Kelley will be held at a later date in Addison.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Nov. 27, 2019