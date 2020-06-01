MIDDLETOWN, Md. - Audrey Barto Wells, age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
She was born on June 8, 1968, in Toledo and currently lived with her family in Middletown, Md. Audrey grew up in Adrian spending lots of time on Devils Lake where her love of water and family time grew. She spent many days enjoying Catawba Island, Ohio, and then Carolina Beach, N.C., and most recently at one of her happy places, her cabin on Alpine Lake, W.Va.
She graduated from Michigan State University in 1990 and moved to Washington, D.C., to start her career. More importantly, there she found her true love, Bill. They married in 1998 and quickly made a life and family together, with her greatest life joys, Thomas and Maddie. No one loved family more than Audrey. Of all her life achievements she was most proud of her children and the beautiful adults they have become. Audrey was a true mama bear to her own family but also her extended family. She looked out for everyone she loved and wanted the best for them.
Being an amazing surrogate grandma to her four nephews and a special aunt to her nieces showed her true love of family. Audrey was a gifted writer and highly successful in her profession. She loved to tell a story and it was always entertaining. She opened her life to all who needed her, including all the many animals she fostered over the years. She never met a plant that she could not bring back to life.
Audrey loved sunsets and everything alive. She lived a colorful life and wanted that for all. She created a beautiful oasis in her home, and in her backyard, for all to enjoy.
Audrey is survived by her husband, Bill; her two beautiful children, Thomas and Maddie Wells; her father, Thomas Barto; and sisters, Lynn Barto Allie and Judy Barto Gwyer; her mother-in-law, Jeannie Wells; her grandmother-in-law, Gloria Butt; and her sister-in-law, Kimberly Garner.
She was preceded in death by her mom, Carol Barto, and father-in-law, Bill Wells.
Private services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Lab Rescue LRCP, PO Box 1814, Annandale, VA 22003 or to lab-rescue.org. www.StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.