Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-4400
Audrey Lou Flynn

Audrey Lou Flynn Obituary
BLISSFIELD - Audrey Lou Flynn, age 84, of Blissfield passed away on July 28, 2019, at Blissfield Place.

She was born on Dec. 13, 1934, in Ogden Station to Lowell and Eileen (Sebring) Bruce. She was a 1952 graduate of Blissfield High School and enjoyed her monthly lunches with some of her classmates. Audrey worked for American Chain and Cable, retiring in 1980, and was also a dispatcher for the Adrian Police Department. She was a member of the Zion Brethren Church. Audrey was proud of her amateur radio license, enjoyed working in and around her home, including flower gardening, enjoyed pictures, the internet and her time spent in and around water.

Audrey is survived by her son, Michael (Susan) Flynn of Beulah; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Bertrum Bruce.

A funeral service for Audrey will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, with visitation from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. The Rev. Aden Porter will officiate. Cremation will follow and a burial of cremains will take place at a later date in Ogden Township Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial donations can be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 30 to July 31, 2019
