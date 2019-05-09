|
|
ADRIAN -?Audrey Marie Graham, 76, of Adrian died Monday evening, May 7, 2019, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home in Adrian, following a brief battle with brain cancer.
She was born in Adrian on Dec. 28, 1942, a daughter of the late Jerald W. and Pauline E. (Schaeffer) Johnson. She married the love of her life, Ralph Gary Graham, on Jan. 4, 1960, at the Morenci Baptist Church. He survives.
Audrey served her family as a loving homemaker and enjoyed tending to her garden and annual flower beds that adorned her yard. She was well-known around the Cadmus community for her babysitting services out of her home. She was a member of the Cadmus Presbyterian Church. She is remembered for her amusing personality, her zest for life, and her love for her family.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of more than 59 years, Ralph, are three daughters, Lisa (Duane Jr.) Potes of Adrian, Loretta Carr (and Mark Scott) of Hudson and Nina Graham of Adrian; a brother, Raymond Johnson of Lyons, Ohio; her sister, Edith (Duane) Dwyer of Morenci; three grandchildren, Ashley Carr, Justin Potes and Nicole Waszczak; and five great-grandchildren, Jaxxon Spencer, Harrison Potes, Ella Potes, Cooper Waszczak and Owen Waszczak.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert L. Johnson, and a grandson, Jared M. Carr.
A private graveside service for Audrey will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci. Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider memorial donations in honor of Audrey be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 9 to May 10, 2019