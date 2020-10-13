BLISSFIELD - Barbara A. Bliesner, 85, of Blissfield passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio.
Services for Barbara will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield with the Rev. Justin Shrum officiating.
Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Evangelical Church or Northwest Ohio Hospice, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
