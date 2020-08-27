ADRIAN - Barbara A. Hoddinott passed away at Brookdale of Adrian on Aug. 26, 2020, at the age of 90.

Barbara was born on March 11, 1930, in Chicago, Ill. She and her parents Douglas and Sarah Jane Miller moved to North Canton, Ohio, where Barbara was raised and graduated from Hoover High School. She then attended Kent State University and graduated with an education degree in physical education and biology.

Barbara married James "Hod" Hoddinott on June 24, 1951. The couple lived in Wadsworth, Ohio, for a short time and then moved to Genoa, Ohio, where they lived and raised their daughter.

Active in the community, Barbara taught swimming at the local quarry, was a member of the St. John's United Church of Christ and was a substitute teacher in Genoa schools for many years. Barbara also began teaching at the YWCA in downtown Toledo where she ended up working for 32 years as director of the pool and gym programs.

Summers were spent at Devils Lake in Michigan. Barbara and her family were members of Devils Lake Yacht Club and eventually moved to the lake year-round in 1979.

After retiring Barbara loved spending time with her granddaughter, collecting antiques and going to craft shows. She was a proficient knitter and quilter. She knitted nearly 3000 newborn hats that she donated to the birthing center at Bixby hospital.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Hod.

She is survived by her daughter Sally Kruger, son-in-law Robert Kruger and granddaughter Courtney Kruger.

Per Barbara's wishes, there will be no public services. Memorial donations may be made to the Stair District Library in Morenci or Hospice of Lenawee.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store