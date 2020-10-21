HUDSON - Barbara E. Roys, age 99 years, of Hudson passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Maple Ridge Farms in Hudson.
She was born on Oct. 18, 1920, in Jackson the daughter of Raymond and Geraldine (Retan) Page. Barbara attended Striped School in Rollin Township, then Addison Schools where she graduated in 1937. She earned her teaching degree from Michigan State Normal College (now EMU) in 1942.
Barbara taught P.E. and swimming for five years at Adrian High School. She married G. Robert Roys on April 11, 1947, in Hudson. He preceded her in death on Jan. 16, 1971.
Barbara taught P. E. then became high school librarian at Addison Community Schools until she retired. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, original member of St. Mary on the Lake Catholic Church in Manitou Beach, Rollin Supper Club and Young at Heart (Old Ladies) Volleyball (which she played into her 80s).
In 2013 she was among the first group inducted into the Addison Athletic Hall of Fame for her basketball prowess while in high school.
Barbara was always physically active, enjoyed reading, time with her grandkids, sitting in the sun watching the clouds, time with her many friends and playing games.
Barbara is survived by her four children: Janet (Robert Clemens) Roys of Jackson, Mike (Barbara Hart) Roys of Hudson, Kathy Smith of Clayton and Hal (Jean) Roys of Hudson; eight grandchildren: Paul Roys, Brian (Laura) Roys, Jennica Smith, Heather Smith, Kevin Smith, Logan (Katia) Nordby, Shaun Parris, Ryan Roys and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother Cyril Page; son-in-law, Raymond Smith and good friend, John W. Gibbard.
Cremation has taken place. A private memorial mass will be held at St. Mary on the Lake Catholic Church in Manitou Beach, with interment at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson.
A public Celebration of Life to honor Barbara will be held at a later date.
Memorials in her name may be made to Hospice of Lenawee, Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Hudson Museum.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson.
"I have had a great, healthy life with lots of friends and fun."