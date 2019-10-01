Home

Wagley Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Barbara E. Schafer


1939 - 2019
Barbara E. Schafer Obituary
MILFORD - Barbara E. Schafer age 79 of Milford Township, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi with her family by her side.

Barbara was born on Oct. 15, 1939, to Robert James and Margaret Amelia (Buenger) Beck in Chicago. She married Melvin Joseph Schafer on Aug. 17, 1968 in Forest Park, Ill. Earning a Master's Degree in Education, Barbara was an elementary teacher for over 30 years. Barbara was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church for many years before moving to the Milford area a few years ago to be closer to family. She was a full time grandmother and part time bridge player.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin; sons, Mark (Rebecca) of Milford, John (Johanna) of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren, Austin (Charity), Brendan, Cassandra, Donovan, Josiah, Jonah and Josie; great-grandchild, Piper; and siblings, Robert Beck, James (Sheryl) Beck and Kathleen (Lee) Voigt. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald Beck.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian and one hour prior to the service at St. John's. Funeral services for Barbara will take place at St. John's Lutheran Church on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Joel Sarrault officiating. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
