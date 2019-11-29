|
MORENCI - Barbara J. (Markel) Ort, 90, of Morenci walked into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, under the care of Hospice of Lenawee at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility in Adrian.
Barbara was born on Oct. 13, 1929, in Waldron to the late Charles and Marjorie (Rininger) Markel and married Robert Ort on Sept. 3, 1950, in Waldron. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and brother, Lawrence Markel.
Surviving Barbara is a sister, Iola (Wally) Borton, and sister in-law, Catherine Markel. She was a loving mother to Jeffery (Barbara) Ort, Jeanie (Scott) Thompson, Kristy (Rick) Collins and her caretaker and friend, Helen Brown. Her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren were a source of pride and joy.
Barbara graduated from Waldron High School, Class of 1947, and was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Morenci for over 50 years, where she served in a variety of areas of ministry. She also worked at Morenci Area Hospital for 20-plus years as a nursing assistant. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, exceptional seamstress and the maker of the world's best beef and noodles.
The family would like to thank the Lenawee Medical Care Facility nursing staff, Dr. Paul Gietzen, Hospice of Lenawee and activities directors, Angela and Andrea, for their kind, compassionate care and moments of joy and laughter.
A funeral service for Barbara will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Morenci Bible Fellowship Church with nephew David Markel officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in honor of Barbara can be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019