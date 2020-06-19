BRITTON - Barbara Jane Mulcahy, died May 15, 2020, at her home near Britton. She was 66.



Barbara was born Sept. 1, 1953, in Highland Park, Mich. Soon after her birth, she was adopted by Ira Hunter Smith, who preceded her in death in 1989, and Elizabeth Coburn Smith, of Novi, who survives. Barbara had one brother, Jerry Grandmaison, who preceded her in death. Barbara grew up in Southfield, Mich.



In 1993, Barbara married John Henry Mulcahy at their home in Tecumseh. In 1997, they moved to a small farm near Britton. He survives.



In 1999, Barbara found her birth mother, Emma Jean Harris, of Lexington, N.C., who preceded Barbara in death in 2011. Barbara also found three half-sisters: Edna Greene, of Morganton, N.C., Evelyn (Michael) Massengill, of Lexington, N.C., and Georgia Blevins, of Lexington, N.C. Her sister Georgia preceded Barbara in death. Her sisters Edna and Evelyn survive.



In 2016, Barbara discovered that her birth father was James Kostich, of Sterling Heights, Mich. Mr. Kostich had died in 1989. Barbara also found another half-sister, Stella (Bill) Pietrzyk, of Cincinnati, Ohio. She survives.



In 2017, Barbara found another half-sister, Sherry (Jay) Templeton, of Magnolia, Del., and she survives.



Barbara had numerous nieces and nephews, including Beth (Chris) Grandmaison Summers, of Hendersonville, Tenn.; Tracey (Sommer) Grandmaison-Landers, of Port Orchard, Wash.; James (Mandy) Grandmaison, of White House, Tenn.; and Gary Greene, of Morganton, N.C.



Barbara was married twice before marrying John Mulcahy. In 1972, she married Jim Waddell, now of Lexington, Va. Some years after their divorce, they renewed their friendship, and he survives. In 1980, Barbara married George (Jay) Snyder, of Detroit. He preceded her in death in 1996.



Barbara had many friends and acquaintances who miss her greatly. Among her many talents she was a dancer, wheat weaver, historical reenactor, photographer, seamstress and ancestry researcher, and she was accomplished in identifying antiques and architectural styles and dates. She was a student of nature and life and loved beauty in all its forms. Most of all, she loved and was loved by her husband, John, who will keep her forever in his heart.



In keeping with Barbara's wishes, her remains have been cremated. When it is safer for people to gather, there will be an opportunity for her family and friends to unite and remember her.

