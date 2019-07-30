|
|
ADRIAN - Barbara Jean Brown, age 86, of Adrian died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Merrillville, Ind.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1932, in Carey, Ohio, to Tacket and Orgielee (Barnett) Fletcher. She married James Edward Brown on Feb. 28, 1966, in Angola, Ind., and he survives. Barb was a member of Adrian Church of God. She had worked for 10 years at the YMCA. She enjoyed flower gardening, candy making and baking.
In addition to her husband, she is survived one stepdaughter, Debbie Gullett of Salyersville, Ky.; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and dear friends Tracy and Rick Proffitt of Adrian. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; two sons, Gary Vickery and James Vickery; three sisters, Madge Hunt, Betty Betz and Josephine Russ; her stepfather, James Burrow; and a granddaughter, Dr. Jennifer Vickery.
Funeral services for Barb will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor David King officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery. Visitation for Barb will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to . Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 30 to July 31, 2019