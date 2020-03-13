|
ADDISON - Barbara Jean "Chic" Elston, age 88, of Addison, born Jan. 3, 1932, to Irene and Ernest Baxter of Pittsford Township, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. She peacefully passed from the loving arms of her children to the open arms of her heavenly family.
Barbara, also known as "Chic" to her family and friends, lived her life in the Addison area. She married Bernard Elston on Dec. 4, 1948. They enjoyed 60 years together traveling and spending time with their grandchildren. He preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 2008.
Barbara attended Hudson High School. She worked as a cashier for Jack Tibbs IGA for 26 years before retiring in 1987. She was a lover of children, especially babies, her pets and anything she could cuddle. Through the years she enjoyed cooking and baking, particularly sugar cookies and fudge which she shared at holidays with neighbors and friends. She loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and friend.
Barbara was a mother to Brenda (Jim) Marcum of North Adams, Brad Elston of Addison and Robert (Linda) Elston of Addison. She was a loving grandmother to Kurtis (Robin) Marcum, Lora (Brad) Manders, Kristina Elston, Robbie Elston, Erin (Jason) Tomb and Bradley (Courtney) Elston. She was a great-grandmother to Kody (Ashley) Marcum, Kortney Marcum, Joseph Schiel, Kennedy Elston, Jacob Isabell, Karleigh Hassenzahl, Ben Barish, Austin Tomb, Brenna Elston, Marrah Elston, Luke Manders and Madelynne Elston. She was a great-great-grandmother to Sully, Franke, and Lucy. She was a sister to Jim (Susie) Sweigart of Saline and Betty Minor of Pittsford, who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert; parents, Irene Sweigart and Ernest Baxter; stepfather, Russell Sweigart; stepmother Elsie Sweigart; stepmother Mary Baxter; and mother- and father-in-law Ruby and Earnest Elston. She is survived by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dana and Janice Elston, sister-in-law Patricia Smoke, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jim and Ramona Elston. She was a faithful friend for 50 years to Joyce, Marti and Ilah.
Barbara's church was Rollin Baptist. She enjoyed home visits from Pastor Terry Alverson and his wife, Sharon, along with their annual Christmas caroling.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial for Barbara will be held at a later date for family and friends. Memorial contributions are suggested to donor's choice. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020