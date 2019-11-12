|
Barbara Jean Witt, age 76 of Adrian, died Nov. 7, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born April 10, 1943, in Detroit to Frank and Virginia (Opalewski) Robideau. On March 30, 1963, she married Ronald G. Witt Sr., in Detroit and he survives. She enjoyed gardening. Barbara was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she was a greeter, helped with funeral dinners, and was on the Financial Committee.
In addition to her husband, Ron, she is survived by a son, Ronald (Kristy) Witt, Jr. of Cement City; three grandchildren, Corey (Rachel) Witt of Addison, Kylie Witt of McBain, Mich., and Austin Witt of Cement City; two great-grandsons, Adam Witt and Mason Witt; and two nieces, Karen (Jim) Poling of Adrian and Donna (Jim) Wierzbicki of Kentwood, Mich. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Robideau; and two sisters, Bonnie Merek and Carol Brown.
At Barb's request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m., until the time of the service at St. John's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Joel Sarrault officiating. Burial of cremains will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or Elara Caring Network. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian
Published in The Daily Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019