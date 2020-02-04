|
|
ADRIAN - Barbara June Rose Potter, 93 of Adrian, and formerly of Reading, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Drews Village Green in Hillsdale.
She was born June 17, 1926, in Osseo to Hershel and Ethel (McDowell) Betts. She married Robert "Bob" Potter on May 17, 1946, and he preceded her in death in 1999.
Barbara graduated from Reading High School and went on to be a beautician. She loved to play bingo, golf and visit casinos.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Moreland of Hillsdale and Bettsy (Richard) Darm of Adrian; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and also several brothers and sisters.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; son, Barry Potter; and son-in-law, Frank Moreland.
Graveside services for Barbara Potter will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Maplewood Cemetery in Reading, with the Rev. Alan Fenstermaker officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020