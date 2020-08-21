1/1
Barbara L. Mehan
1936 - 2020
ADRIAN - Barbara L. Mehan, age 84, of Clayton passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Oasis of Adrian.

She was born Jan. 28, 1936, at her grandmother's home in Dundee to Ernest and Louise (Ruehs) White and graduated in 1953 from Dundee High School.

On Dec. 30, 1953, Barbara married Isaiah Mehan, Jr. in Angola, Ind., and they were blessed with over 57 years together. Isaiah preceded her in death in 2011.

Barb worked in the compliance department at Bank of Lenawee, now First Federal, for several years. She was a member of the Sand Creek Community Church and its Joyful Senior Group. Her hobbies included gardening, basket weaving and cooking, especially birthday meals and cakes for her treasured family.

She also enjoyed playing weekly games of Pokeno and Train with family and friends. Barb delighted in being a mother and grandmother. She loved attending the sporting events and activities of her family.

She is survived by her three sons, David (Nancy), Daniel (Phyllis), both of Adrian, and Timothy (Wendy) of Clayton; 13 grandchildren, John (Sabrina) Mehan, Beth (Grant) Wood, Rachel (James) Peterson, Kelly (Rich) Bentley, Adam (Amanda) Mehan, Jen Mehan, John (Amy) Mehan, Scott (Tiffany) Voorhees, Amy Sedlacek, Seth, Pat (Molly), Kassandra (Michael) Klemm and Sam Mehan; and 25 great-grandchildren, Emma, Erin, Brooke, Andrew, Liana, Gabriel, Nolan, Garret, Caleb, Page, Clara, Luke, Elijah, Isaac, Sienna, Jacob, Meghan, Mia, Cody, Colin, Harper, Timothy, Keeley, Zach and Taylor.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin White, and her sisters, Clarabelle Marsh and Margaret Mapes.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Wagley Funeral Home with the Rev. Jamie Driskill officiating. Burial will follow at Sand Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday from 11 a.m. until the service. Contributions in memory of Barb are suggested to Sand Creek Athletic Boosters.

Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wagley Funeral Home
AUG
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wagley Funeral Home
AUG
24
Burial
Sand Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
