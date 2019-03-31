Home

ADRIAN - Barbara L. Woerner Hoag of Adrian departed March 20, 2019, with her three sons, whom she loved, by her side. Her sons are Rick (Shyrl) Hoag of Moline, Ill. and Tim (Tracy) Hoag and Greg (Bev) Hoag, both of Adrian.

She was born on April 29, 1934, to Kenneth and Pauline (Phenicie) Woerner. Barb worked for many years in Toledo, Ohio, as a systems controller, also as a nail tech in addition to being a Mary Kay consultant. Barb enjoyed hobbies such as oil painting and many crafts.

Barb leaves behind her three sons, several grandsons and a granddaughter, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and three sisters, Janet Osworth, Karen Sue Collins and Sue Woerner.

Preceding Barb in death were her parents, one brother, Tony Woerner; and one great-grandchild, Matthew Hoag.

All services were private and burial has taken place at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee; envelopes are available at Wagley Funeral Home, where online condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
