|
|
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Barbara Lee Butler, age 86, a resident of Los Angeles, Calif., and formerly of Adrian, went home to be with The Lord on Dec. 19, 2019.
She was born March 9, 1933, in Adrian, to Henry J. and Jessie (Lee) Cooper. On Nov. 2, 1949, she married Stanley Butler, Sr. in Adrian. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2002.
She is survived by her children, Stanley Jr. "Butch" (Naomi) Butler, Beverly Woodson, Donald "Pepper" Butler and Michelle Butler, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one sister, Louise Putten and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Stanley Butler, she as preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Jessie Cooper, two sons, Steve Butler and Bruce Butler and one grandson, Stanley "Chip" Butler III, two great-grandsons, Daquan Butler and Lashaun Butler and three siblings, Mary, Wanda and George.
A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, MI, with the Rev. Charles Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will also be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020