|
|
ADRIAN - Barbara Louise Nieman, age 76, of Adrian passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home.
Barbara was born July 19, 1943, to Robert and Olga (Roekle) Ganun. She graduated from Adrian High School with the Class of 1961 and went on to work as a secretary in various businesses in Adrian.
On Aug. 20, 1966, Barbara married Junior L. Nieman, and they enjoyed 52 years together before his passing in 2018. Barbara was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and also taught Sunday school for many years.
She is survived by her sisters, Brenda (Carl) Demlow and Diane (Keith) Hudson; plus many wonderful nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; and sister-in-laws, Doris Sallows and Betty Enders.
Funeral services for Barbara will be on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Lutheran Church with the Rev. Brian Keller officiating. Burial will follow at Palmyra Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee, St. Stephen Lutheran Church or the Adrian Senior Center. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019