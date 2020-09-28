1/1
Barbara Lu Records
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TECUMSEH - Barbara Lu Records, age 91, of Tecumseh died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Tecumseh Place.

She was born May 26, 1929, in Holloway, the daughter of the late Forrest E. and Mary (Adams) Harper. On Dec. 30, 1950, she married James L. Records. They shared 50 years together before his death on May 9, 2001.

Barbara was a member of the Tecumseh United Methodist Church since 1957. For 20 years, she was a music teacher with Tecumseh Public Schools. Barbara was a member of the Herrick Hospital Auxiliary, Monday Club and local bridge clubs. She had a great love for animals and had many dogs over the years.

Barbara is survived by two daughters, Sally Jo (Michael) Ceresko of Tecumseh and Mary Kathryn (Scott) Linnell of Pine River, Minn; sister, Nikki Joan Bacon of Clayton; two granddaughters, Heather Mae Linnell of Minnetonka, Minn., and Carrie Rose Linnell of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and one great-grandson, Calvin Linnell.

Private family services will be held at the Tecumseh United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Miller officiating. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved