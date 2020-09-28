TECUMSEH - Barbara Lu Records, age 91, of Tecumseh died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Tecumseh Place.
She was born May 26, 1929, in Holloway, the daughter of the late Forrest E. and Mary (Adams) Harper. On Dec. 30, 1950, she married James L. Records. They shared 50 years together before his death on May 9, 2001.
Barbara was a member of the Tecumseh United Methodist Church since 1957. For 20 years, she was a music teacher with Tecumseh Public Schools. Barbara was a member of the Herrick Hospital Auxiliary, Monday Club and local bridge clubs. She had a great love for animals and had many dogs over the years.
Barbara is survived by two daughters, Sally Jo (Michael) Ceresko of Tecumseh and Mary Kathryn (Scott) Linnell of Pine River, Minn; sister, Nikki Joan Bacon of Clayton; two granddaughters, Heather Mae Linnell of Minnetonka, Minn., and Carrie Rose Linnell of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and one great-grandson, Calvin Linnell.
Private family services will be held at the Tecumseh United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Miller officiating. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes.
