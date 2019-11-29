Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry McAnally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry McAnally


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry McAnally Obituary
ADRIAN - Barry McAnally, age 72, of Adrian passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Toledo.

He was born on June 18, 1947, in Adrian to James and Sue (Neal) McAnally. They preceded him in death along with a granddaughter, Savannah Rose Long.

He is survived by his lif time companion of 39 years, Mary (Marie) Avila; his children; Melissa McAnally-Long, Kelly (Michael) McAnally-Erickson and Brian McAnally, all of Michigan; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jim (Joyce), Larry (Joyce) and Phillip; and one sister, Hope (Dale) Shaw.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held later in Spring 2020. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Barry's name to a charity of a donor's choice. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -