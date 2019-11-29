|
ADRIAN - Barry McAnally, age 72, of Adrian passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Toledo.
He was born on June 18, 1947, in Adrian to James and Sue (Neal) McAnally. They preceded him in death along with a granddaughter, Savannah Rose Long.
He is survived by his lif time companion of 39 years, Mary (Marie) Avila; his children; Melissa McAnally-Long, Kelly (Michael) McAnally-Erickson and Brian McAnally, all of Michigan; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jim (Joyce), Larry (Joyce) and Phillip; and one sister, Hope (Dale) Shaw.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held later in Spring 2020. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Barry's name to a charity of a donor's choice. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019