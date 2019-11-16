|
|
ADRIAN - Beatrice "Bea" Ann Lattuca, age 92, of Adrian died at her family home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
She was born Oct. 16, 1927, in Toledo to Ralph and Clara (Sherman) Slates. She graduated from Mercy School of Nursing as an RN. On Nov. 23, 1950, she married Joseph S. Lattuca, who preceded her in death in 2018. She had been employed by Bixby Hospital, Adrian College and then the Stephenson Home, retiring in 1990. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, now Holy Family Parish. She was a member of the Rosary Altar Society, a Eucharistic Minister to the home bound, a provider of dishes for funeral luncheons and a bread baker for the Eucharist for a number of years. She enjoyed volunteering for Love Inc., as she drove others to the hospital, doctor's appointments and to the Red Cross blood bank. She joined the Women of the Moose and enjoyed going there with friends. Bea loved to read, work crossword puzzles, play cards and test her trivia knowledge in games and watching "Jeopardy!".
She is survived by three daughters, Valerie (Dennis) Wojnarowski of Maumee, Ohio, and children, Nathan (Elizabeth), Meghan (Joseph), Devin (Ryan), Adam (Ann) and BreAnna, Lynn (David) Gurica of Adrian and children Benjamin (Angela), Chad and Nicholas (Rachel), and Rebecca (Mark) Darling of Hudsonville, Mich., and children, Amanda (Allen Graham) and Zachary (Amanda Lynn); two sons, Steven (Sara) Lattuca of Summerville, S.C., and children, Joseph S. and Jayce, Anthony (Tedi) Lattuca of Marysville, Calif., and children, Anthony J. (Alyssa) and Daylon, Bea has 12 great-grandchildren and three surviving siblings, Donna Recknagel, Katherine Border and Delores Badas.
In addition to her husband, Joseph, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Phillip; and three siblings, Edward Slates, MaryLou Ulch and Eleanor Thomas.
At Bea's request, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, followed by a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The funeral liturgy will be offered on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus in Adrian, with the Rev. Tom Helfrich presiding. Visitation will also be held on Friday from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Condolences may be given to Bea's family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Food Pantry or to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Tiffany and Rebecca of Hospice of Lenawee, as well as Brookdale Assisted Living, to the many friends Bea made while living there.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019