1/1
Benjamin D. Carpenter
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FAIRFIELD - Benjamin D. Carpenter, 82, of Fairfield passed away on Friday, Dec. 4.
He was born on April 27, 1938, to John and Florence (Commers) Carpenter in Hudson.
A graduate of Sand Creek High School with the Class of 1956, Ben went on to attend Michigan State University where he graduated with a degree in agriculture. On Nov. 26, 1959, Ben married Bonnie Lee Runals, having just celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Ben served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany.
Family was very important to Ben, and you could count on him to be one of the first parents sitting in the bleachers to watch his children - and later grandchildren - play in the band or participate in a sporting event. His one-liners and jokes had his children rolling their eyes and their friends laughing.
Farming has always been a part of Ben's life; he has especially enjoyed farming with his nephews, Matt and Jake Carpenter, over the last 20 years. Ben retired from Tecumseh Products after 30 years. During the summer months, Ben and Bonnie would often go to various steam engine shows, as he was a member of the National Threshers Association for over 50 years. He looked forward to each show, and no matter what the weather was like, it was a great day when the steam engines were running.
Ben was a member of Fairfield Baptist Church for many years and treasured his friendship with the Rev. Lloyd Jewett. Later in life, Ben decided to embrace traveling as he and Bonnie ventured to Hawaii multiple times, Florida in the winter season, and cruising whenever he got a good bargain.
Ben is survived by his loving wife Bonnie; children, Betty Jo (Andy) Zenk of Jasper and Brian Carpenter (Doug Reed) of Toledo; grandchildren, Ryan Zenk, Alex Zenk, PFC. Nick Zenk and Kathryn Zenk; brother, Wayne (Cecilia) Carpenter and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Bruce Carpenter.
All services are private at this time and have been entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the Spring of 2021.
A recording of the service will be accessible from Ben's tribute wall Wednesday afternoon at www.WagleyFuneralHome.com, where a link to view the recording will be available for 90 days.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved