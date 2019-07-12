Home

TECUMSEH - Bernadine Alice Kujawa, age 86, of Tecumseh went home July 10, 2019, at Blissfield Place.

Bernadine was born Aug. 21, 1932, in Clinton Township, the daughter of Fred and Marie (Herman) Frolich. On June 15, 1963, she married Jim Kujawa and he survives. She spent most of her life in Lenawee County and worked for a brief period of time at Woolworth's, but most of her life was spent as a homemaker.

In addition to her husband, Jim, Bernadine is survived by her daughter, Julie (Steven) McLeod, and grandsons, Garrett McLeod and Andrew McLeod, all of Lexington, Ky. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy Kujawa; sisters, Genevieve Meska, Lucille Kasno, Rosemary Gurtzweiler and Marie Kershner; and brothers, Donald, Eugene and Fredrick.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Tecumseh, with Fr. Daniel Wheeler presiding. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with a prayer service at 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Altar Society. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 12 to July 13, 2019
