Anderson Funeral Home
1448 Short St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-424-1848
Bernadine Graham

Bernadine Graham Obituary
BROOKLYN - Bernadine Graham, age 88, of Brooklyn, formerly of Sebring, Fla., died April 20, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee Hospice Home.

She was born July 7, 1930, in Tecumseh to John and Bessie (Deihl) Reasoner. She married Robert Graham on Sept. 4, 1948, and he preceded her in death on July 16, 2002. Bernadine was very active with her hobbies, which included making jewelry, and doing acrylic paintings, and flower gardening. She was a member of the Bible Fellowship Church in Sebring and their Widow and Widowers Group.

Bernadine is survived by a son, Dennis (Wendy) Graham of Brooklyn; a daughter, Jacquelyn (Ben) Valdez of Winter Haven, Fla.; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Hall of California, Jeanette Whitman of Pennsylvania, James Hall of Adrian, Angela White of Adrian and Melissa Villegas of Adrian; 19 great-grandchildren, seven stepgrandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Paul (Joyce) Graham of Cement City; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents.

At Bernadine's request, cremation has taken place and there are no services at this time. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
