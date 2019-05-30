|
ADRIAN - Bernadine Marie Potts, age 87, of Adrian passed away on May 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on Jan. 13, 1932, in Madison Township to Frank and Gertrude (Worth) Ehinger. On July 14, 1951, she married Raymond G. Potts, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2018. Bernadine received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Siena Heights University and worked as an elementary school teacher at Sand Creek schools for more than 30 years. She was also the owner and operator of Raisin Valley Orchard.
Bernadine was a lifelong member of the Catholic Community of Adrian, volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, for funeral dinners, and was a member of CCW, SAMS, and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Adrian. She was a founding member of the Senior Adult Ministry and a member of the Raisin Township Planning Commission. She helped with the children's programs at the Stubnitz Center and Kapnick Orchard, volunteered her time at Meals on Wheels, and was a big advocate for Al-Anon. Bernadine was a city volleyball champ, avid golfer - the only family member to shoot a hole-in-one and the ultimate sports fan, especially football and anything Spartan green and white
Bernadine is survived by one son, Terance (Beth) Potts of Adrian; three daughters, Raedine Freeman Davis, Charlene (Bruce) Anderson and Lorri Rodriguez, all of Adrian; eight grandchildren, Josh (Carrie) Freeman, Kellen (Jillian) Davis, Angie Vargas, Nicholas Hutchinson, Cameron Morton, Derek (Dani) and Zach Anderson and Alina (Christopher) DeRossett; and 12 great-grandchildren, Wyatt Freeman, Hope and Dash Davis; Hailey, Anthony Jr. and Andre Vargas; Shyanne, Caydence, Logan, Nakota and Zeke Anderson; and Landen DeRossett. In addition to her husband, Raymond, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation for Bernadine will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, with a Rosary being recited at 8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Visitation will also take place from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Adrian, with Fr. Tim McIntire as celebrant. A private burial will be at Ehinger Family Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 30 to May 31, 2019
