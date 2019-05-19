|
BLISSFIELD - Bernadine Tuckerman, age 90, of Blissfield passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Blissfield Place.
She was born on March 17, 1929, in Seneca Township, Mich., to Byrl and Ann (Sinclair) Tuckerman. Bernadine worked for many years at Lippens Dry Cleaners in Blissfield, where she was responsible for many duties including mending and repairing and often times was seen tending the counter helping customers. She later worked and retired from Merillat Industries as a factory laborer. Outside of working, Bernadine loved tending to her flower gardens, sewing and baking.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Floyd, Warren, Walter and Hal Tuckerman; one sister, Myrtle Dusseau Reister; a nephew, Jerry Dusseau, killed in Vietnam; and three infant siblings. Bernadine was a kind and loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews, including Cheryl (Joe Gangi) Tuckerman, Janelle (Scott) Allen, Karen Jasmund, Susan (John) Harmes, John (Bonnie) Tuckerman, Jana (Ken Beck) Tuckerman, Ann (Mark) Keller, Dan Tuckerman, Justin Tuckerman, Beth Jackson, Amy (Bob) Rilley, Ann Lyon and Terry Tuckerman. She is also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews.
At Bernadine's request, cremation has taken place. There will be no public services held. Condolences may be given to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions in Bernadine's memory may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 19 to May 20, 2019