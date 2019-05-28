|
ADRIAN - Bernice Avanell Williams, age 92, of Adrian, Mich., passed away, May 26, 2019.
She was born Dec. 22, 1926, in Haleyville, Ala., the daughter of David and Amanda (Lovelady) Cagle. On June 30, 1946, she married Kirk Williams; he preceded her in death in 1989.
Bernice was retired from GM Fisher Body. She loved vegetable gardening and caring for her flowers. Bernice also enjoyed fishing. She was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church in Adrian.
Bernice is survived by her son, Rick (Jackie) Williams of Adrian, Mich.; two grandsons, Robert Williams and Brent (Nancy) Williams; and one great-grandson, Hunter Williams.
In addition to her husband, Kirk, she was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Williams; one brother; and three sisters.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, Mich. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, Mich. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian, Mich. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 28 to May 29, 2019