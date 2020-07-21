TECUMSEH - Berniece Amy Sweet, age 70, of Tecumseh passed away July 18, 2020.
Berniece was born Oct. 13, 1949, in Falmouth, Mich., the daughter of Harley and Marian (Brown) Harris. She lived many years in Florida before moving back to Michigan four years ago to be closer to family and to live with her ex-husband, Nelson Sweet, who was her caretaker.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh with the Rev. Earl Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgeway Cemetery, Ridgeway.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, and one hour preceding the service on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to Arbor Hospice, Saline and the Lenawee County Humane Society.
