Berniece Amy Sweet
1949 - 2020
TECUMSEH - Berniece Amy Sweet, age 70, of Tecumseh passed away July 18, 2020.

Berniece was born Oct. 13, 1949, in Falmouth, Mich., the daughter of Harley and Marian (Brown) Harris. She lived many years in Florida before moving back to Michigan four years ago to be closer to family and to live with her ex-husband, Nelson Sweet, who was her caretaker.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh with the Rev. Earl Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgeway Cemetery, Ridgeway.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, and one hour preceding the service on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to Arbor Hospice, Saline and the Lenawee County Humane Society.

Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
JUL
23
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
JUL
23
Burial
Ridgeway Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 21, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robin Harris
