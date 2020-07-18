HUDSON - Bertha Grubb, age 86, of Hudson passed away on July 17, 2020, at her home under the loving care of her family.
She was born on Aug. 26, 1933, in Pittsford Township to Leland and Dorothy (Stuck) Booher. Bertha married Thomas D. Grubb on Feb. 28, 1953, in Angola, Ind., and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2001.
Bertha was the owner and operator of a scrap metal business. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing and driving her tractors on the farm. She loved getting together with her family at reunions and reminiscing about family history.
Bertha is survived by two daughters, Patricia Kay Shaw of Pittsford and Cathy Sue Henning of Hudson; one son, Tommy Joe Grubb of Hudson; one sister, Janice Lockwood; six grandchildren, Craig, Adam and Corey Shaw, and Joshua, Jaime and Casey Henning; six great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one on the way.
In addition to her husband, Thomas, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Ed Booher; one son in-law, Ken Shaw, Jr.
Visitation for Bertha will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Hudson. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Lickley Corners Cemetery in Wright Township with Dr. Sam Wickard officiating.
Those planning a memorial contribution in Bertha's memory are asked to consider the Waldron Library, Pittsford Library, or the Hudson Library.
