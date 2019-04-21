|
ADRIAN – Bertha M. Grimes, age 84, of Adrian, died on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Lenawee Medical Care Facility, Adrian.
She was born April 11, 1935, in Fairfield Township to Herbert Serviceand Esther Service-Ward, although she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Esther and Harlow Ward. She graduated from Adrian High School in 1953. On June 1, 1957, she married Donald I. Grimes, and he survives. She attended Maple Avenue Bible and Element Church-Adrian before residing at Lenawee Medical Care Facility. Bertha enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and reading. Summers in Michigan were filled with camping with the family and frequenting the Gospel Barn in Bankers, Mich. Bertha and Donald were blessed with many years of retirement traveling in their motorhome and later wintering in Florida.
In addition to her husband, Donald, she is survived by two sons, Dale (Deborah) Grimes and Gary (Angela) Grimes all of Adrian; a daughter, SueEllen (Michael) Sheldon of Blissfield; and eight grandchildren, Jennifer Grimes, Chad (Jessica) Grimes, Britaney (Nate) Hillman, Mackensie (Jeff) Russell, Dane Grimes, Blake Grimes, Sydni Grimes, and Kaitlyn Grimes; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and stepmother, Herbert and Marie Service; mother and stepfather, Esther and Harlow Ward; and son-in-law, Robert Beckey.
Visitation for Bertha will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at 1Mosaic Church, 1002 W. Maple Ave., Adrian, with Pastor Dan Crist and son-in-law, Mike Sheldon, officiating. A graveside service will be held at Fairfield Cemetery on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 9 a.m.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or to the . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019