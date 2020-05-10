|
ADRIAN - Beth Ann Haines of Adrian and formerly of Vicksburg, Mich., passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 66.
She was born March 1, 1954, in Vicksburg, the daughter of Richard and Elizabeth Lowe. She grew up in Vicksburg and graduated from Vicksburg High School, then Kellogg Community College. Beth enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed relaxing in her pool, reading books, crafts, her annual Fourth of July party and especially the holidays.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard F. Lowe, and her son, Jason D. Haines.
Beth is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Lowe; children, Jared A. Haines, Jordan A. (Amanda) Haines; daughter, Lauren E. Haines; grandchildren, Caleb, Emma, Eli, Zoey, Sawyer, Cole and Jordynne Haines; and a brother, Rick (Kim) Lowe.
Private services have taken place.
Memorials, if desired can be sent to InterAct of Michigan, 610 S. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007, or online at www.interactmich.org.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 10 to May 11, 2020